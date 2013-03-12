Carlyle, KKR board Asia insurance deal train with Thai Life bid -sources

HONG KONG, March 12 Carlyle Group LP and
KKR & Co LP are among the bidders to submit first round
offers to buy a minority stake in Thai Life Insurance Co Ltd, in
a deal said to be worth about $500 million, according to people
close to the auction.
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd is
also bidding, the people said, as the growth behind Asia's
insurance industry has fuelled dealmaking across the sector.
Unlisted Thai Life is planning to sell a stake of about 20
percent in the company, set to be Thailand's third insurance
deal in the past year. Across the region, at least three other
insurance deals are brewing.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, Japan's Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance Co Ltd and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Ltd
are among the other suitors vying for the Thai Life stake, the
sources added. First round bidding closed on Monday.
Sumitomo Life, Meiji Yasuda and Khazanah declined to
comment. Thai Life officials were not available for immediate
comment. Carlyle, CVC and KKR declined to comment. Sources
declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.