UPDATE 1-Carlyle, KKR board Asia insurance deal train with Thai Life bid -sources

* Shortlist of bidders expected in a week
* Emerging Asia life premiums f'cast for CAGR 8.5 pct
2011-21
* Southeast Asia hot market for insurance M&A
By Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, March 12 Carlyle Group LP and
KKR & Co LP are among the bidders to have made first
round offers to buy a minority stake in Thai Life Insurance Co
Ltd, in a deal said to be worth about $500 million, according to
people close to the auction.
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has
also made a bid, the people said, as the growth behind Asia's
insurance industry has fueled dealmaking across the sector.
Rising personal income in Asia is giving, for the first time
in many cases, individuals and families the ability to afford
insurance. That new demand has boosted stock prices and
corporate valuations, culminating in a spate of M&A
transactions.
Unlisted Thai Life, the country's second biggest life
insurer, is planning to sell a stake of about 20 percent in the
company. It is set to be Thailand's third insurance deal in the
past year, while across Southeast Asia at least three other
insurance deals are brewing.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd,
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Ltd and Sumitomo Life
Insurance Co Ltd are among the other suitors vying for the Thai
Life stake, the sources added. First round bidding closed on
Monday and a shortlist is expected within a week, one of the
sources said.
Sumitomo Life, Meiji Yasuda and Khazanah declined to
comment. Thai Life officials were not available for immediate
comment. Carlyle, CVC and KKR declined to comment. Sources
declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.
HOT REGION
Southeast Asia has emerged as a key battleground for global
and regional insurers, with international companies attracted by
the region's rapidly growing market.
Swiss Re Economic Research & Consulting forecasts that life
insurance premiums in emerging Asia - a region comprising of
seven countries, including China, India, Malaysian, Thailand -
will grow at a compounded annual rate of 8.5 percent between
2011 and 2021 to $631 billion. By contrast, premiums in
industrialised countries will expand 2.9 percent in the same
period, according to Swiss Re.
Insurance M&A in Southeast Asia hit a record $13.1 billion
last year, compared with a total of $3.9 billion in the previous
four years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Thai Life auction comes at a time when at least three
other insurance deals are being planned in the region.
They include the sale of a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's
Panin Life by PT Panin Financial, according to
previous Reuters reports. PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk
is planning to sell a $500 million stake in its life insurance
unit, and Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings has
also embarked on the sale of its life division, according to
media reports.
Southeast Asia's strong premium growth has attracted global
insurers to the region. Last year, Prudential Plc struck
a $590 million deal to buy the insurance unit of Thailand's
Thanachart Bank, and Hong Kong businessman Richard Li bought
ING's operations in Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand.
Pan-Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd acquired ING's
Malaysian unit last year.
Thai Life had 15.3 percent of the country's life insurance
market with annualised premium equivalent of 6.2 billion baht
($202 million) as of the end of the second quarter of 2011,
according to Thai Life Assurance Association data.
Under the proposed deal Thai Life, controlled by the
Chaiyawan family, is likely to issue new shares. It was not
immediately clear how the company plans to use the proceeds.