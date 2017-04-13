Dassault Aviation not in favour of Thales-Alstom rail tie-up - CEO

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
PARIS, April 13 The head of Dassault Aviation , the biggest shareholder in Thales, said he was not in favour of pursuing a joint venture in railway operations between the French defence electronics firm and transport group Alstom.
Analysts have suggested Thales could be a possible partner for Alstom at a time when rivals Siemens and Bombardier are eyeing a potential tie-up of their rail operations, according to sources close to the matter.
Eric Trappier, chief executive of Dassault Aviation, told Reuters that he was "not at all" in favour of a similar joint venture between Alstom and Thales, which is specialised in rail signalling rather than in train parts.
"We're still pursuing the same vision (...), which has been well defined for the past two or three years and which consists of consolidating the rail signalling unit within Thales," Trappier said on the sidelines of a news conference in Paris.
A spokesman for Thales declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.