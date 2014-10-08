Thales reorganises avionics R&D to cut costs - executive

PARIS Oct 8 French aerospace and defence group
Thales plans to reduce the number of sites involved in
research and development for its avionics business to cut costs,
a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The group plans to concentrate the work in four French sites
instead of six in a shake-up that will entail the transfer of
500 posts but no forced redundancies, Michel Mathieu, executive
vice-president of Thales Avionics, told Reuters.
He denied a French newspaper report that Thales would shut
down two sites as a direct result of the move, saying one at
Vendome in central France would retain other activities, while
another at Meudon outside Paris would see its work transferred
to a new Thales site at nearby Velizy as part of a wider
reorganisation.
"We are not closing any sites," Mathieu said in an
interview. "We have a medium-term strategy leading us to regroup
our R&D resources. It's an extremely competitive and globalised
sector... To win, you need to be extremely competitive."
Thales competes with mainly U.S. companies such as Honeywell
in the global avionics market, which last year generated
revenues close to $8 billion, according to a study by Frost &
Sullivan, reported by industry publication Avionics Today.
Avionics include cockpit systems governing onboard
electronic activities such as navigation and communication.
Thales said in its half-yearly results statement that
avionics are showing strong growth, driven by record production
by planemakers and growth in demand for after-sales services.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing
by Natalie Huet)