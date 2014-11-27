UPDATE 2-Thales names interim CEO, Safran mulls dual leadership

* Thales names group secretary as interim boss
PARIS, Nov 27 France's Thales named
group secretary Philippe Logak as its temporary boss on Thursday
after its main shareholders failed to resolve a dispute over the
succession to Jean-Bernard Levy, who has resigned to run
France's top power firm.
Dassault Aviation and the French government, with
26 percent and 25 percent respectively, are split over whether
to give the job of running Europe's largest defence electronics
firm to an internal candidate, sources close to the matter have
told Reuters, with Dassault preferring an external candidate.
A day after Levy was officially confirmed as the new head of
EDF, Thales said its board had chosen Logak, who is
also its general counsel, as interim chairman and chief
executive.
Thales shares closed down 1.2 percent after the news,
against a slightly stronger market.
White-collar union CFE-CGC said the failure to announce a
long-term successor to Levy displayed "managerial neglect".
It is not the first time the French government and Dassault
have quarrelled over who should run Thales, which makes military
and civil radar and owns a stake in France's naval shipyard.
Levy's predecessor Luc Vigneron was a compromise candidate
after a similar shareholder split.
In a sign of the uncertainty surrounding Thales, Logak's
appointment followed a board meeting originally scheduled for
Monday, then Wednesday, and finally Thursday.
Negotiations appear to have been complicated by Dassault's
anger at not being informed in advance of the government's
unexpected decision to transfer Levy to EDF after two years at
Thales, which had stabilised under his charge.
One person with direct knowledge of the situation said
Dassault felt it had been presented with a "fait accompli".
Logak, a former arms engineer and lawyer who joined Thales
in 2013, will head the firm for at least two weeks and until the
end of the year at most, a source close to the matter said.
SAFRAN SUCCESSION LOOMS
The vacancy at Thales comes as another partially privatised
French aerospace and defence group, Safran, also faces
a change of leadership when Chairman and Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Herteman reaches the end of his mandate next year.
A source familiar with the matter said on Thursday Safran
could split the role into two, restoring a governance structure
in place until 2011, confirming a report in L'Express.
According to the French magazine, such a move could see
Finance Director Ross McInnes become chairman and Philippe
Petitcolin, head of the Morpho division and former boss of the
flagship Snecma engine division, appointed as CEO.
"It is one of the options being seriously looked at, but it
is not at all confirmed," the source said.
Also included in a shortlist in circulation, the source
said, are Antoine Bouvier, head of missiles firm MBDA, and the
strategy chief of Airbus Group, Marwan Lahoud, although
Lahoud recently ruled out such a move.
Safran declined to comment.
