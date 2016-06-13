Thales, Unica land Dutch Ministry of Defence order

BRIEF-First Majestic produces record 18.7 mln silver eqv. Oz in 2016
* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance
PARIS, June 13 The Dutch Ministry of Defence has ordered a new surveillance and security system for 170 of its sites in the Netherlands from France's Thales and Dutch IT services company Unica Groep BV, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
Thales and Unica will install and operate the system as well as supply services over 15 years, the statement said.
Financial terms were not disclosed but a source said the contract was worth between 100 million and 250 milion euros. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance
LONDON, Jan 17 A UK court said it would approve a proposed agreement between Britain's Serious Fraud Office and Rolls-Royce which will allow the British aero-engine company to pay to settle a bribery probe.
Jan 17 Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it would pay Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion in cash to gain access to the Danish company's intellectual property as it seeks to protect the patent life of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.