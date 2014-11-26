Germany's Douglas mandates bank to sell book store chain - sources

FRANKFURT Nov 26 German retailer Douglas has
mandated investment bank Macquarie to organise the sale
of its Thalia book stores division, which is facing stiff
competition from Amazon, according to two people
familiar with the deal.
Since being taken private by buyout group Advent last year,
Douglas has decided to focus on its beauty products business,
buying up French perfumeries chain Nocibe and selling its
confectionery stores.
Thalia, with around 300 book stores in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, has struggled to deal with the rise of online
retailers.
Douglas is aiming to return to the stock exchange as early
as the second quarter of 2015, and initial plans to float a
group comprising the perfume shops and the book store chain have
been shelved, the sources said.
Douglas, Advent and Macquarie declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Pravin Char)