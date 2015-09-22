版本:
2015年 9月 22日

Thai Thanachart Capital pays higher dividend in H1

BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thailand's Thanachart Capital Pcl, partner of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, said on Tuesday it will pay an interim dividend at 0.70 baht ($0.0194) per share for its first half performance, higher than 0.60 baht a year earlier.

The company expected dividend yield of 5.3-5.4 percent in the second half if shareholders approve dividend payout ratio at the same rate with the first half, it said in a statement.

Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, one of Thailand's top five auto lenders. Scotiabank owns 49 percent of Thanachart Bank. ($1 = 36.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)

