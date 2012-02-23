BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Bank aims for 2012 loan growth of 10-12 pct

BANGKOK Feb 23 Thailand's Thanachart Bank, a unit of Thanachart Capital Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 10-12 percent, mostly from car loans as it wants to maintain its number one market share, Thanachart Bank Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* Expects 2012 net interest margin to be close to last year's 2.8-2.9 percent

* Aims to reduce gross non-performing loans to 4 percent this year from 6 percent a year earlier

* Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl and 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia