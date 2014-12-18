Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy Pantry in $1.7 bln deal

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc will buy U.S. convenience store chain The Pantry Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2015, Pantry said.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Pantry was nearing a deal to sell itself through an auction. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.