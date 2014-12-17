US convenience-store chain Pantry to be sold via auction - WSJ

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Convenience-store chain The Pantry Inc has hired an investment bank to sell itself through an auction, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A winner could be announced within days, with bids for the company due last week, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1sz5fCM)
Using a typical takeover premium, an acquisition of the company could value it at more than $850 million, the newspaper reported.
The company has a market value of about $680 million.
The Pantry, which does business primarily under the Kangaroo Express banner, operates more than 1,500 stores that sell convenience items and fuel.
The company's shares, which closed at $28.86 on Tuesday, have gained 135 percent in value since touching a 52-week low in February.
Representatives at the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.