U.S. movie theater shares may lose steam despite blockbusters

| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. movie theater stocks are
unlikely to continue their blistering run despite a wave of
popular first-quarter titles and the expected success of "The
Avengers" sequel and "Star Wars" in the coming months.
Shares of major names such as AMC Entertainment Holdings
, Carmike Cinemas and Cinemark Holdings
are all sharply outpacing the broader U.S. stock market. But
that success may signal limited room for the shares to rise
further, even if company results come in ahead of expectations.
"No one anticipated the box office would do so well in the
first quarter, but by now the good news has been priced in,"
said David Miller, managing director at Topeka Capital Markets
in Los Angeles. "It's hard to see further upside from here."
Studios typically do not release major films in the first
quarter, but runaway successes such as "American Sniper" and
"Fifty Shades of Grey" coaxed back audiences after a
disappointing 2014, which featured the weakest summer box office
since 1997, according to box office data company Rentrak.
The total U.S. box office gross in the first quarter rose
2.85 percent from the previous year to reach $2.47 billion,
according to Rentrak.
Despite oft-voiced concerns that video streaming services
like Netflix could lure consumers from theaters, that
impact has yet to manifest itself, analysts said. The 2014
slowdown was attributed to a weak slate of films.
AMC, scheduled to report after the market closes on
Wednesday, is expected to post first-quarter earnings growth of
37.2 percent and revenue growth of 5.4 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Those expectations have contributed to the
stock rising 23.7 percent year-to-date, well above the S&P's 2.7
percent rise.
AMC has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, which exceeds
the 18.67 ratio of its entertainment industry peers. StarMine's
measurement of intrinsic value - which looks at anticipated
growth over the next decade - calculates that AMC should trade
at $25.42, 21.6 percent below its Tuesday closing price.
Carmike Cinemas and Cinemark Holdings,
which will report in early May, are seen posting strong revenue
growth for the quarter. But the shares of both are up more than
20 percent in 2015, giving them elevated P/E ratios.
Carmike, which Reuters in March reported was exploring a
potential sale, would need to fall 45 percent to trade at what
StarMine estimates is its intrinsic valuation.
Regal Entertainment Group, which in October also
said it was considering strategic options, has a market
capitalization and quarterly sales roughly similar to AMC, but
unlike its peers, it is expected to see sales and earnings fall
in the first quarter.
Analysts credit that divergence to AMC renovating theaters
with elements like reclining chairs, which has lifted market
share. Regal did not return requests for a comment.
Despite that, Regal's P/E ratio is a lower-than-average
18.32 and it is less than 10 percent above what StarMine
estimates should be its intrinsic valuation, having risen a more
modest 4.4 percent in 2015.
Tuna Amobi, media and entertainment equity analyst at S&P
Capital IQ in New York, said he expects the first quarter for
Regal was "challenging," but that "creates the potential for it
to surprise on the upside."
Still, Amobi expects Regal to report full-year revenue
growth of 6 percent. "That rebound should show up in the latter
quarters of this year," he said.
While valuations may be stretched, analysts do not see
long-term risks to the theater model despite Netflix moving into
original film programming.
"That isn't going to keep people from seeing 'Star Wars,'"
said Michael Pachter, research analyst at Wedbush Securities in
Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Linda Stern and Alan
Crosby)