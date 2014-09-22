'Lion King' musical is top-grossing box-office production of all time -Disney

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The stage musical of "The Lion King" has generated the highest total box office of any production in any entertainment medium, with worldwide takings of more than $6.2 billion, a spokesman for Walt Disney Co said on Monday.
The musical, which has been running on Broadway since 1997 and has been playing around the world, has exceeded the takings of the animated film of the same name, which are almost $1 billion.
"It is the highest-grossing total in box office history," a spokesman told Reuters. "The $6.2 billion figure is just the box office of the stage musical."
The spokesman said the show had reached the new record during the summer.
"The Lion King," based on the 1994 animated Disney film of the same name, follows the journey of Simba, a young lion born into animal royalty. When Simba is ousted into the wild by his evil uncle, he overcomes adversity with the help of his jungle friends to reclaim his crown as king of African wildlife.
Directed by Julie Taymor, the musical features songs by Elton John and lyrics from Tim Rice.
"It's difficult not to become emotional at this realization of the show's impact," said Thomas Schumacher, president and producer at Disney Theatrical Productions.
The total makes "The Lion King" more valuable than any single Harry Potter film, the blockbuster "Titanic" or any of the "Star Wars" movies. By way of comparison, the highest-grossing film in history is "Avatar," with nearly $2.8 billion worldwide, according to Disney. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results