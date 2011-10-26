版本:
New Issue-The Bank of Montreal sells $2 bln bonds

  Oct 26 The Bank of Montreal (BMO.N) (BMO.TO)
on Wednesday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Barclay's Capital, Bank of Montreal, J.P. Morgan and RBS
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE BANK OF MONTREAL
AMT $2 BLN        COUPON 1.30 PCT     MATURITY  10/31/2014
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.974    FIRST PAY  4/30/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.309 PCT     SETTLEMENT 10/31/2011
S&P N/A           SPREAD 84.9 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

