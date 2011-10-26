New Issue-The Bank of Montreal sells $2 bln bonds

Oct 26 The Bank of Montreal ( BMO.N ) ( BMO.TO ) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclay's Capital, Bank of Montreal, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF MONTREAL AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.30 PCT MATURITY 10/31/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.974 FIRST PAY 4/30/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.309 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2011 S&P N/A SPREAD 84.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A