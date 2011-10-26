New Issue-The Bank of Montreal sells $2 bln bonds

BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
Oct 26 The Bank of Montreal (BMO.N) (BMO.TO) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclay's Capital, Bank of Montreal, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF MONTREAL AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.30 PCT MATURITY 10/31/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.974 FIRST PAY 4/30/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.309 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2011 S&P N/A SPREAD 84.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145 per unit
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp