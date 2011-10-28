New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $2 bln in notes

Oct 28 The Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS.TO ) ( BNS.N ) on Friday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, Scotia Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 11/7/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.985 FIRST PAY 5/7/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.255 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/7/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 77.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A