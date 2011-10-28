New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $2 bln in notes

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (BNS.N) on Friday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, Scotia Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 11/7/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.985 FIRST PAY 5/7/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.255 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/7/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 77.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.