New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $2 bln in notes

  Oct 28 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
(BNS.N) on Friday sold $2 billion of covered bonds in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Morgan
Stanley, Scotia Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
AMT $2 BLN        COUPON 1.25 PCT     MATURITY   11/7/2014
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.985    FIRST PAY   5/7/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.255 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/7/2011
S&P TRIPLE-A      SPREAD 77.4 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

