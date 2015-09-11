MOVES-Greg Baer named president of the Clearing House Association

Sept 11 The Clearing House Association (TCH), the oldest banking association and payments company in the United States, appointed Greg Baer as president.

TCH said Baer, who takes the job on Oct. 5, will lead the association's analytical, litigation and advocacy efforts.

He joins from JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he was managing director and head of regulatory policy.

Baer previously worked at Bank of America, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve, and was a partner at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale & Dorr. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)