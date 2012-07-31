Murdoch's The Daily to let go nearly a third of staff in revamp

July 31 News Corp's digital tablet
magazine The Daily is letting go of 50 employees, around 29
percent of its total, as it streamlines production to focus on
its most popular features.
Launched just 18 months ago, The Daily was News Corp chief
Rupert Murdoch's risky bet that he could reinvigorate his news
business with tablet devices like Apple Inc's iPad.
But The Daily has struggled to find its feet in a turbulent
and uncertain news market, where well-established print papers
have been cutting staff and going through numerous
restructurings as circulation and advertising dollars shrink.
As part of the changes, The Daily's sports pages will be
provided by its sister company Fox Sports and it will lose its
opinion section.
The publication will move to a portrait-only orientation
which it said is how the vast majority of its readers' view the
pages. Video will still be viewable in landscape mode, it added.
The publication operates on a traditional subscription news
model at the cost of 99 cents a week or $39.99 a year.
Editor-in-Chief Jesse Angelo said in a statement the changes
would help make the title more nimble to focus on readers
interests better.
"Unfortunately, these changes have forced us to make
difficult decisions and to say goodbye to some colleagues who
have worked hard to make The Daily successful."
A News Corp spokesman said the media giant remains committed
to The Daily.
The Daily will be part of a new News Corp publishing and
information company after the 60-year-old media giant splits
into two separate companies sometime in 2013.
The Daily will sit alongside The Wall Street Journal, UK
tabloid The Sun, the Amplified education division and book
publisher Harper Collins among other units.
The larger News Corp business will house its entertainment
properties including Fox Broadcast, cable networks such as FX
and National Geographic as well as Hollywood studio 20th Century
Fox.