Theolia wind farm operator breaks with turbulent past

PARIS, April 17 Once worth a billion euros, now less than 100 million, French wind farm operator Theolia still pays for the excesses of the pre-crisis renewable energy boom as it reinvents itself as a green power generator.

Despite converting from the volatile installation business to the steadier business of generating power, Theolia is still weighed down by debt and counts on a major wind farm project in Morocco and a new business model for cooperation with traditional utilities to restore profitability.

With its 1,269-megawatt capacity (roughly equivalent to one nuclear power plant) of wind power in France, Germany, Italy and Morocco, Theolia is a typical medium-size EU wind farm operator.

Big operators like Iberdrola Renewables, with installed onshore capacity of nearly 14,000 megawatts, or French EDF Energies Nouvelles, with nearly 5,000 megawatts, are much bigger than Theolia. But there are dozens of unlisted wind farm operators that run less than 100 megawatts.

Since the start of the euro zone crisis, all operators, big and small, have struggled in a renewables sector hit by overcapacity, high debt and changing regulation. Theolia narrowly avoided bankruptcy three years ago, but is now restructuring with new capital and new management.

The stock price of Theolia, which was founded in 1999, soared from less than 3 euros in 2003 to more than 40 euros in 2008 before crashing to less than 2 euros in 2009. In April 2012 it hit a low of 1.14 and now trades around 1.4 euros.

"It takes a long time to win back investors' confidence once you have lost it," Theolia CEO Fady Khallouf told Reuters.

Khallouf, a former restructuring consultant who worked with major French energy companies including EDF, joined Theolia in 2010 and is trying to turn it into a green power company.

Three quarters of its 67.7-million-euro 2012 turnover came from electricity sales to the grid, under long-term contracts running 15 to 20 years. The rest came from operating and developing wind farms for other firms.

"We want to retain assets on our balance sheet," Khallouf said.

BIG STAKE IN MOROCCAN WIND FARM

At the end of March 2012, Theolia owned 644 megawatts of wind capacity, managed 625 megawatts for the account of other companies and had a portfolio of 730 megawatts of projects.

Total wind power capacity in Europe was 105,600 megawatts last year, according to the European Wind Energy Association.

Theolia's biggest project is a 300-megawatt wind farm in Morocco, which will be one of Africa's biggest and will be run in an 80-20 percent partnership with Moroccan state utility Office National de l'Electricite et de l'Eau potable (ONEE).

Morocco has huge ambitions in the renewables sector; ONEE has already installed 250 MW across the North African country and plans many more facilities.

Theolia is now reviewing bids from five suppliers for the first 100 MW tranche of the project.

Khallouf declined to give an estimate for the Moroccan investment, but said modern wind turbines with a capacity around 3 megawatts cost between 1.3 and 1.6 million euros all-in.

The company has no fixed suppliers, but works with most top-tier turbine manufacturers such as Germany's Enercon, REpower, Siemens and Nordex, Denmark's Vestas and Spain's Gamesa.

"We have no framework agreements; we can buy from all of them," said Khallouf, who owns 0.2 percent of Theolia stock.

In January, Theolia took control of a 337-megawatt German wind farm operator Breeze Two Energy, which had 2011 sales of 47 million euros. It will be consolidated in 2013 accounts.

Theolia has also set up a joint venture for investing in wind power with utilities - Theolia Utilities Investment Co - along with Swiss utility IWB and German utility Badenova, which each own 30 percent. The partnership operates 33 megawatts in France and aims to reach 150 to 200 MW in a few years.

Theolia's turbulent past still weighs heavily on today's operations though, with debt service costs of 22 million euros, nearly a third of revenue, on its 224.7 million euros net debt.

Earnings in 2012, released on Tuesday, were hit by 23.3 million euros of writedowns. This was mainly in Italy, where a cut in feed-in tariffs and the country's economic problems make access to credit difficult, and authorities scrapped two projects in which Theolia had already invested millions.

The company's net loss narrowed to 34.2 million from 39.2 million, but core EBITDA earnings were up 28 percent to 32.9 million euros. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)