Mallinckrodt buys immunotherapy maker Therakos for $1.33 bln

Aug 10 Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said
it would buy immunotherapy company Therakos Inc from investment
firm The Gores Group in a deal valued at about $1.33 billion to
strengthen its presence in hospitals.
Therakos is a maker of immune cell therapy, which is
delivered through extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) - a form of
therapy used to treat patients with skin manifestations
associated with a common form of skin cancer.
Mallinckrodt said it expects the acquisition to add at least
10 cents per share to adjusted profit in 2016, assuming the deal
closes in late fiscal 2015.
