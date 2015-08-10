CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Mallinckrodt buys immunotherapy maker Therakos in $1.33 bln deal

(Corrects to "blood" from "skin" cancer in second and sixth
paragraphs)
* Therakos deal to add at least $0.10/shr to 2016 adj profit
* Therakos's device could generate sales of $500 mln a year
Aug 10 Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc agreed
to buy immunotherapy company Therakos Inc in a $1.33 billion
deal, its second major acquisition this year to bolster its
presence in hospitals.
Therakos's flagship system is used to treat symptoms
associated with a common form of blood cancer in patients who
have been unresponsive to prior treatments.
The platform is used by academic medical centers, hospitals
and treatment centers in more than 25 countries.
Devices based on Therakos's technology are the world's only
approved fully integrated systems for extracorporeal
photopheresis, or ECP, in which blood is treated with a
photosensitizing agent and irradiated with light.
Shares of Mallinckrodt, which makes generic and specialty
drugs as well as medical imaging agents, were little changed in
afternoon trading on Monday.
Dublin-based Mallinckrodt said it would focus on selling
more of Therakos's devices in the United States, where it is
approved only for a form of blood cancer.
Outside the United States, the device is also used to treat
Crohn's disease, among other applications.
Mallinckrodt's purchase of Therakos from investment firm
Gores Group adds to its line of products that cater to surgical
pain management and respiratory therapies in neonatal intensive
care units.
Mallinckrodt, spun off from Covidien Plc in 2013, has relied
on acquisitions to fuel growth.
Last year, it bought Questcor Pharmaceuticals for about $5.9
billion and Cadence Pharmaceuticals for about $1.3 billion.
Mallinckrodt said in March it would buy privately held
Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and its delivery
system, for $2.3 billion.
The Ikaria deal gave Mallinckrodt access to INOMAX, the only
approved product to treat hypoxic respiratory failure in
infants.
The Therakos acquisition fits with the INOMAX buy,
Mallinckrodt executives said on a call with analysts.
Mallinckrodt plans to sell Therakos's devices to hospitals
already using INOMAX and expects to generate sales of $500
million or more annually.
Mallinckrodt will finance the acquisition with cash and
debt.
It said it expected the deal to add at least 10 cents per
share to adjusted profit in 2016, assuming a close in late
fiscal 2015 ending September.
Gores Group bought Therakos from Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Inc, a former subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, in 2012.
Barclays advised Mallinckrodt on the deal, while Jefferies
was Therakos's adviser.
Up to Friday's close, Mallinckrodt's shares had risen 47
percent in the past 12 months, outperforming an 8 percent rise
in the S&P 500 Index.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)