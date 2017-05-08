FDA rejects TherapeuticsMD's vaginal pain drug

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Women's healthcare company TherapeuticsMD Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the drug developer's application to market its drug to treat vaginal pain.
The FDA had identified issues relating to long-term safety data, the company said.
The drug, TX-004HR, was being developed to treat moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse in post-menopausal women. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.