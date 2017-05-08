版本:
FDA rejects TherapeuticsMD's vaginal pain drug

May 8 Women's healthcare company TherapeuticsMD Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the drug developer's application to market its drug to treat vaginal pain.

The FDA had identified issues relating to long-term safety data, the company said.

The drug, TX-004HR, was being developed to treat moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse in post-menopausal women. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
