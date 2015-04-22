BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.96

April 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 revenue $3.92 billion versus $3.90 billion last year

* Updating 2015 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance to reflect more unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates

* Raising low end of FY adjusted earnings per share range by $0.03 to new range of $7.25-$7.40, which would result in 4 percent - 6 percent growth over 2014

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $7.32, revenue view $16.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects FY revenue to be in range of $16.67 billion to $16.83 billion versus prior guidance of $16.8 billion to $17 billionSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: