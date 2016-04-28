Thermo Fisher posts higher profit, revenue; raises forecast

April 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
reported a higher first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by
strength in its life sciences unit and the world's largest maker
of scientific instruments also raised its full-year forecast.
The company raised its forecast to include the impact of the
weakening dollar and the results of Affymetrix, which it bought
last month.
Thermo Fisher staved off a competing bid for Affymetrix from
Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix's former
employees.
The company's net income rose to $402.2 million, or $1.01
per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $385.1
million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $4.29 billion
Thermo Fisher raised its full-year revenue forecast to
$17.86 billion-$18.04 billion, from $17.36 billion-$17.56
billion.
The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast to
$8.05-$8.19 per share from $7.80-$7.96.
