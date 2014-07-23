Thermo Fisher profit tops Street with Life Tech contribution

July 23 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,
the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported a
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit in its first full
quarterly results to include its acquisition of genetic testing
company Life Technologies Corp.
The company also raised the mid-point of the range of its
forecast for full-year earnings.
Excluding one time items, Thermo Fisher had second-quarter
adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share. Analysts on average
expected $1.62 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thermo posted a net profit of $278.5 million, or 69 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $277.4 million, or 76 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The net results were impacted by acquisition-related charges
in 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue for the quarter rose 33 percent to $4.32 billion,
exceeding Wall Street's average estimate of $4.25 billion.
The company said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings
of $6.85 to $6.97 per share. It had previously forecast earnings
of $6.80 to $6.95 per share.
Thermo also tightened its 2014 revenue forecast range,
saying it now expected sales of $16.86 billion-$16.98 billion,
compared with its prior view of $6.84 billion-$17.00 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $16.94 billion.
Integration of Life Tech was going well "with synergies
tracking ahead of plan," Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Marc
Caspar said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Ted Kerr)