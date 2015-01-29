Thermo Fisher Q4 results top expectations on Life Tech buy

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
Jan 29 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by the contribution from the Life Technologies acquisition.
Thermo Fisher said net profit rose to $601.2 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter from $342.1 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Thermo Fisher earned $1.99 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.94, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 30 percent to $4.49 billion, topping Wall Street's average estimate of $4.38 billion.
With the addition of Life Tech business, Thermo Fisher's life sciences business reported a surge in sales to $1.19 billion, compared with $192 million a year earlier.
The business provides reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research.
The company's other three businesses reported sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.
The purchase of Life Tech for more than $13 billion was completed in early 2014.
Thermo Fisher, which paid down $3.8 billion of debt in 2014 related to the Life purchase, said it was on track to achieve $300 million in cost saving synergies in year three.
Thermo was due to provide its financial forecasts for 2015 later on Thursday during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad