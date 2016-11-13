Thermo Fisher shares could rise 30 pct over the next 2 years -Barron's

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 13 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , a top seller of laboratory gear, could rise another 30 percent over the coming two years, Barron's said in a report.
The firm's stock rose over 3 percent last week, at least partly because the company's funding from the National Institutes of Health looks secure and possibly poised to grow despite the election of a new U.S. president seen by some as "anti-science," Barron's said.
Thermo Fisher is likely to increase earnings per share at a double-digit pace for "years to come," according to Barron's.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.