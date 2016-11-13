Thermo Fisher shares could rise 30 pct over the next 2 years -Barron's

Nov 13 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , a top seller of laboratory gear, could rise another 30 percent over the coming two years, Barron's said in a report.

The firm's stock rose over 3 percent last week, at least partly because the company's funding from the National Institutes of Health looks secure and possibly poised to grow despite the election of a new U.S. president seen by some as "anti-science," Barron's said.

Thermo Fisher is likely to increase earnings per share at a double-digit pace for "years to come," according to Barron's.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)