中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Thermo profit tops Street view; forecast edges higher

July 25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by double-digit increases in specialty diagnostics sales, and the laboratory equipment maker slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Excluding items such as acquisition-related costs, the industry leader posted an adjusted profit of $1.22 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $233.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $523.4 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded gains from the sale of businesses.

Despite unfavorable foreign exchange rates that reduce overseas sales but helped by acquisitions, Thermo forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $4.74 to $4.84 per share, up from its prior outlook of $4.71 to $4.83.

