UPDATE 2-Thermo Fisher sees growth from emerging markets

* Sees annual rev growth in mid-single-digit percentages
* Sees EPS up in low-to-mid-teen percentages
* Sees 25 pct of revs coming from emerging markets by 2016
* Shares down 0.8 percent
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, May 23 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
, a maker of laboratory equipment, said it will focus on
expanding sales in emerging markets to help drive annual revenue
growth in the mid-single-digit percentages over the next five
years.
Thermo executives, speaking at an investor meeting in New
York on Wednesday, set a goal of deriving 25 percent of company
revenue from emerging markets by 2016, up from 19 percent
currently.
The company plans to put a greater focus on South Korea,
Brazil and Russia with the aim of replicating the success it has
had in China and India, where a huge emphasis on improving air
and water quality and in building fledgling pharmaceutical
biotech industries has played into Thermo's strengths.
Thermo specializes in high tech lab equipment used in
pharmaceutical and biotech research, as well as environmental
and food quality testing and medical diagnostics.
"Mid-single-digit topline growth on the back of two years of
essentially 3 percent topline growth is a positive sign," said
Morningstar analyst Alex Morozov. "It implies recovery in the
U.S. market, it implies European markets not down too much, but
a real issue is that emerging market growth is really going to
be the driver there."
Chief Financial Officer Peter Wilver laid out the case for
the company's long-term growth prospects, whose drivers also
include income from recent acquisitions, sales of new products
and cost-cutting. The company projected adjusted earnings per
share growing in the low to mid-teens each year through 2016.
Based on his projections, the CFO said revenue in 2016 could
reach $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion, while adjusted EPS could
reach $7.50 to $8.75. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion
in 2011 and adjusted earnings of $4.16 per share.
Wilver said he believed the long-range projections to be
"entirely achievable."
Thermo Fisher also maintained its 2012 forecast for revenue
of $12.27 billion to $12.43 billion and adjusted earnings of
$4.71 to $4.83 per share. Wall Street estimates are already
above the midpoint of the Thermo range, predicting EPS of $4.80
and revenue of $12.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"As the year goes on we typically narrow the range," Chief
Executive Marc Casper told Reuters.
NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY
Thermo Fisher shares were off 0.8 percent at $50.94. Mizuho
Securities analyst Peter Lawson called the decision not to
update the 2012 forecast or provide a detailed 2013 outlook "a
negative in our view."
The company said it gave a long-term view due to near-term
economic uncertainty, particularly the possibility that failure
by the U.S. Congress to agree on a budget would trigger
automatic cuts to national spending on research laboratories.
Casper said even if that should happen, he was confident
that the company could deliver earnings per share growth of
better than 10 percent in 2013.
"Since we don't know what's going to happen with government
funding it's important to know that these guys are committed to
double digit growth," Cowen and Co analyst Doug Shenkel said.
"It shows you the strength of the operating platform that
they can actually offset whatever weakness they see in
government and still manage to get their earnings growth to
double digits," said Morozov. He views Thermo Fisher stock as
undervalued at its current price, and sees the fair value as $70
per share.
In the past year, Thermo Fisher bought Phadia, a maker of
blood tests for diagnosing and monitoring allergies and
autoimmune diseases, and Dionex, a manufacturer of sophisticated
laboratory technology. It sees the two companies combined
contributing 35 cents per share to 2012 earnings.
Casper said the company would look for deal opportunities,
but dismissed questions about whether Thermo would be interested
in Illumina Inc for its genetic sequencing products.
Illumina recently rejected a $6.8 billion takeover bid by Swiss
drugmaker Roche.
"I think we have a great portfolio today," Casper said.
"There's not something that we don't have that we have to have."
The company said it still expects cost savings to come from
recent acquisitions. It also sees savings of $20 million this
year from manufacturing site consolidations and expects to save
$20 million annually from expanding manufacturing in lower cost
regions, such as China and Eastern Europe.
By 2016, the company sees 50 percent of its China revenue
coming from products manufactured in China.
New products will also fuel growth, executives said. The new
Q Exative mass spectrometry machine that does high speed
analysis of proteins used in drug research is on track to exceed
$100 million in sales this year.