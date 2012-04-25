UPDATE 2-Thermo Fisher profit tops Street view, shrs rise

* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.17 vs Street view $1.11
By Bill Berkrot
April 25 Laboratory equipment maker Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc reported a higher-than-expected
first-quarter profit on Wednesday on increased sales of
analytical instruments.
The company slightly raised its full-year forecast and its
shares rose more than 4 percent.
"The company continues to see the benefits of its
diversified model," said Morningstar analyst Alex Morozov. "The
company has a really strong consumable and reagent revenue
component that should carry it even if academic and government
spending declines."
The life science tools sector has faced constraints in
spending by academic and government research customers due to
economic and budgetary uncertainties.
Thermo posted a net profit of $277.3 million, or 75 cents
per share, compared with $252.2 million, or 63 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, Thermo earned $1.17 per share. Analysts on
average expected $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it was raising its 2012 forecast primarily
because of improved foreign currency exchange rates.
It now expects adjusted earnings of $4.71 to $4.83 per
share. It had previously forecast $4.67 to $4.82.
The company expects revenue of $12.27 billion to $12.43
billion, up from its prior forecast of $12.15 billion to $12.35
billion.
"The company should have no issues meeting the expectations
barring any unforeseeable pullback," Morozov said.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $3.10 billion,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $2.98 billion.
"Our revenue growth was fueled largely by demand for
analytical instruments across a broad base of customers, as well
as ongoing strength in our biopharma services business," Chief
Executive Officer Marc Casper said in a statement.
Sales at the analytical technologies business rose 21
percent to $1.01 billion, while specialty diagnostics sales
jumped 27 percent to $729 million.
The laboratory products and services division showed more
modest growth of 4 percent to $1.15 billion.
Thermo Fisher shares were up $2.25, or 4.3 percent, at
$54.99 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.