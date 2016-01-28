Thermo Fisher quarterly profit edges past Street estimates

Jan 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the
world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported
slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, helped by
growth in its life sciences division.
The company, which announced a deal to buy genetic testing
company Affymetrix for $1.3 billion this month, reported a net
income of $602.6 million, or $1.50 per share, for the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $601.2 million, or $1.49 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Thermo Fisher said it had adjusted
earnings of $2.12 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.11
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $4.65 billion, topping Wall
Street estimates of $4.55 billion.
The company said it would provide its 2016 forecasts later
on Thursday on a conference call with analysts and investors.
