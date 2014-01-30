Thermo Fisher's quarterly profit beats estimates

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose across its businesses.
The company also forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of $6.70-$6.90 per share, including gains from its acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.
Thermo Fisher said it expected full-year revenue of $16.63 billion-$16.83 billion.
The company's net income fell to $342.1 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $376.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Thermo Fisher earned $1.43 per share, excluding items.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.47 billion, helped by strong sales across its laboratory equipment, analytical technologies and specialty diagnostics businesses.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
