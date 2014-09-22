版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 16:33 BJT

BRIEF-Sage Group to buy PAI Group for $158 mln

Sept 22 The Sage Group Plc :

* Acquisition of PAI Group Inc strengthens Sage's position in US market

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in October 2014

* Consideration payable is $157.8 mln (96.9 mln stg) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐