Israel's ThetaRay turns to maths to detect cyber threats

| HOD HASHARON, Israel
HOD HASHARON, Israel Oct 21 As businesses face
a growing threat of cyber attacks, Israeli start-up ThetaRay is
betting on maths to provide early detection, enabling the
shutdown of systems before damage can be done.
The year-old company's first investor was venture capital
firm Jerusalem Venture Partners. It is now also backed by
heavyweights like General Electric, which uses ThetaRay
to protect critical infrastructure such as power plants, and
Israel's biggest bank, Hapoalim, which deployed the
technology to detect bank account anomalies.
Both companies participated in a funding round two months
ago in which ThetaRay raised $10 million. ThetaRay's valuation
was not disclosed.
Cyber security providers are moving away from protecting
gateways with defences such as firewalls to focus on detecting
and preventing attacks before they penetrate organisations.
ThetaRay was founded by two professors, Roland Coifman of
Yale and Amir Averbuch from Tel Aviv University, who dedicated
nearly a decade of research to develop algorithms that analyse
massive amounts of data and can detect an anomaly immediately.
"Walls can't protect you anymore. In this new world a new
security paradigm is needed," ThetaRay Chief Executive Mark
Gazit said. "Algorithms (allow) us to take any type of data,
analyse it in real time and tell you there is a threat here."
Security experts estimate it can take more than 200 days to
identify a cyber attack once it's been launched.
According to Gazit, detection technologies offered by many
companies suffer from "detection fatigue," producing many false
alerts. To avoid this, rules are created that leave holes for
attacks to sneak through.
"Because what we do is purely mathematical, we have a very
high detection rate but the false positive level is extremely
low," Gazit said, adding the company's software had a level of
false positives 100 times lower than that of other solutions.
Once a threat has been detected, ThetaRay leaves it up to
humans to decide whether or not to shut down the system.
Competitors in this fast-growing security field include
Splunk Inc and venture-backed Norse Corp and Palantir
Technologies in Silicon Valley and Bay Dynamics, based in San
Francisco, and Seculert, another Israeli-based venture.
A year ago, a survey by market research firm Gartner Inc of
720 enterprises found that only 8 percent of the respondents
were using big data analytics as a security tool, according to
Gartner analyst Avivah Litan.
ThetaRay is focusing on industrial companies and financial
institutions. Besides GE and Hapoalim it is also working with
Citi and is in talks with Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley and has
big ambitions.
"In our first years of sales we will probably grow 100
percent a year," Gazit said. "We are definitely building
ThetaRay to be a billion dollar company valuation wise."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Keith Weir)