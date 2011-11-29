New Issue-Walt Disney Co sells $1.6 bln notes in 2 parts

Nov 29 The Walt Disney Company ( DIS.N ) on Tuesday sold $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.673 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.986 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.829 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.194 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A