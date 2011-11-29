New Issue-Walt Disney Co sells $1.6 bln notes in 2 parts

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N) on
Tuesday sold $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.673 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.986 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.829 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.194 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.