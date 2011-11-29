版本:
New Issue-Walt Disney Co sells $1.6 bln notes in 2 parts

 Nov 29 The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N) on
Tuesday sold $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 0.875 PCT     MATURITY   12/1/2014
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.673     FIRST PAY   6/1/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 0.986          SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 60 BPS        PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS      NON-CALLABLE N/A  
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN      COUPON 4.125 PCT     MATURITY    12/1/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.829     FIRST PAY    6/1/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 4.194          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 125 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS      NON-CALLABLE N/A

