UPDATE 1-Thiel could invest $150 million in AirBnb

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Peter Thiel, the PayPal
co-founder and Facebook Inc's first outside investor, is
close to investing roughly $150 million in Airbnb in a deal that
would value the lodging rental start-up at about $2.5 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Details of the investment round, which has not yet closed,
was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
The deal, if completed under the reported terms, would make
Airbnb one of the Silicon Valley's most highly-valued private
companies just four years after the company was founded by a
trio of graduates from the Rhode Island School of Design and
Harvard.
Techcrunch, a technology blog, reported last month that
Airbnb had approached investors about a large new funding round.
Thiel's investment would represent a significant vote of
confidence in a company that has encountered a raft of
regulatory hurdles in tourist destinations like San Francisco
and New York, where residents, in some instances, can list a
room on Airbnb for hundreds of dollars a night, industry
observers said.
Since 2011 the state of New York has banned residents from
renting out entire apartments but allows single rooms to be
rented. The company has also been engaged in protracted talks in
San Francisco with local authorities who insist that Airbnb
renters pay a hotel tax.
Last year, the company hauled in a $110 million investment
round from venture firms like Andreessen Horowitz and General
Catalyst Partners with an implied valuation of more than $1
billion.
Thiel, a Facebook director, made headlines in August when he
cashed out most of his Facebook stake, netting roughly $400
million.
Airbnb and a spokesman for Thiel both declined comment
Friday afternoon.