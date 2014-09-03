版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 14:44 BJT

BRIEF-Thin Film Electronics announces partnership with Flextronics

Sept 3 Thin Film Electronics ASA : * Announces partnership with Flextronics * Says as part of the deal, Flextronics will expand its open innovation platform with addition of Thinfilm's technology and offer Thinfilm's printed electronics products and solutions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐