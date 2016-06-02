版本:
BRIEF-Third Point Offshore Investors says up 1.7 pct in May

June 2 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd

* Says fund returned 1.7 percent in May to take year-to-date performancve to 1.2 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

