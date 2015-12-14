Third Point's Loeb calls for removal of Dow Chemical chief Liveris - WSJ

NEW YORK Dec 13 Activist investor Daniel Loeb
of hedge fund Third Point has called for the removal of Dow
Chemical Co. Chief Executive Andrew Liveris after the
company's agreement to merge with DuPont Co, the Wall
Street Journal reported Sunday.
Loeb sent a private letter to Dow Chemical's board on
Saturday raising questions about the timing of the deal, the WSJ
reported.
Loeb questioned whether the deal was rushed to be completed
before the expiration of a standstill agreement this weekend
that had barred him from publicly speaking about Dow, the WSJ
reported.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby)