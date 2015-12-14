Third Point's Loeb calls for removal of Dow Chemical chief Liveris - WSJ

NEW YORK Dec 13 Activist investor Daniel Loeb of hedge fund Third Point has called for the removal of Dow Chemical Co. Chief Executive Andrew Liveris after the company's agreement to merge with DuPont Co, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Loeb sent a private letter to Dow Chemical's board on Saturday raising questions about the timing of the deal, the WSJ reported.

Loeb questioned whether the deal was rushed to be completed before the expiration of a standstill agreement this weekend that had barred him from publicly speaking about Dow, the WSJ reported. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby)