Third Point Re IPO price range set at $12.50-$14.50/shr

Aug 5 Reinsurer Third Point Re, controlled by
billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, is set to raise up to
$322 million from its IPO after the company said the offering
was expected to be priced at between $12.50 and $14.50 per
share.
Third Point will sell 21.5 million of the 22.2 million
shares on offer, with the rest being sold by other shareholders,
the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday.
The company last week raised its proposed IPO size to $345
million from $250 million.
Third Point LLC launched its reinsurer arm last year with
$750 million in capital. The reinsurer is led by John Berger,
the former CEO of Alterra Capital Holding Ltd's reinsurance
business.
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch
and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO.