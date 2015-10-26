Third Point buys stake in Japan's Seven & I - sources

TOKYO Oct 27 U.S. hedge fund Third Point has
bought a stake in Seven & I Holdings and wants the
Japanese retailer to downsize its general merchandise business
to improve profitability, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
It was not clear when Third Point acquired the stake, which
is less than 5 percent of Seven & I, the sources said.
The fund, run by Chief Executive Daniel Loeb, is known in
Japan for having invested in firms such as Sony Corp
and Fanuc Corp and pressuring them for reforms.
Seven & I was not immediately able to comment.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto; Additional reporting by Ritsuko
Shimizu; Editing by Richard Pullin)