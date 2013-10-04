UPDATE 1-Sotheby's adopts "poison pill" after Loeb raises stake

* Sets trigger at 10 pct
* Move comes after activist investor Loeb reveals 9.3 pct
stake in co
Oct 4 Sotheby's adopted a "poison pill"
to ward off an unwanted takeover, two days after activist
investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said it had raised its
stake in the auctioneer and called for its chief executive to
step down.
The shareholder rights plan - better known as a poison pill
- will be triggered if any one investor, with exceptions, buys
more than 10 percent of Sotheby's common shares.
"Poison pills" are designed to dilute holdings of an
investor should its stake exceed a given threshold.
"It is intended to protect Sotheby's and its shareholders
from efforts to obtain control that are inconsistent with the
best interests of the company and its shareholders," the company
said in a statement.
No shareholder owns more than 10 percent of Sotheby's. Third
Point, its largest shareholder with a 9.3 percent stake, was not
immediately available for comment.
Loeb said on Wednesday that he was seeking to replace
Sotheby's Chief Executive William Ruprecht, once he gains a
board seat.
The activist investor likened the 269-year-old auction house
to "an old master painting in desperate need of restoration." He
said he wants auctions and private as well as internet sales
reinvigorated, the company's global footprint to expand and to
"exploit the Sotheby's brand through adjacent businesses."
Sotheby's shares were down 0.2 percent at $50.85 on the New
York Stock Exchange in early morning trading on Friday.
The announcement comes two weeks after supermarket operator
Safeway Inc adopted a similar move after hedge fund Jana
Partners LLC amassed a large stake in the company.