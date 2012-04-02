Loeb's hedge fund launches site in war with Yahoo

* Hedge fund manager wants more Yahoo management changes
* Yahoo has rejected Third Point's proposed slate of
directors
* Third Point owns 5.8 pct stake in Yahoo
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, April 2 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
has intensified his firm Third Point's proxy battle with Yahoo
Inc, launching a website calling for a management
shakeup at the online media company.
ValueYahoo.com, which went live on Monday, also boasts a
blog, links to articles covering the proxy fight and biographies
of four proposed board nominees, including Loeb himself. Loeb is
using the website to line up support for Third Points' positions
ahead of Yahoo's annual meeting expected to take place in June.
The site, along with an associated Facebook page, is a new
tactic taken by the hedge fund manager famous for sending
vituperative letters to corporate managers over the years.
With a 5.8 percent stake in Yahoo, Third Point is the media
company's largest institutional shareholder.
For several months, the New York-based hedge fund has been
demanding that Yahoo revamp its board, which Loeb says is
largely responsible for its lagging share price, loss of market
share to rivals like Google Inc and Facebook Inc
, and a failed sale to Microsoft Corp in 2008,
among other alleged blunders.
"After years of failed leadership and poor governance,
Yahoo! shareholders have a chance to inject experienced,
independent voices aligned with their interests," Third Point
wrote in a blog post on the new portal.
Third Point's proposed "Shareholder Slate," which includes
Loeb, Harry Wilson, Michael Wolf and Jeff Zucker, "seeks a voice
and a choice for Yahoo! owners hurt by the current 'Legacy
Board's' track record of value disintegration, and wants to
prevent the Board from simply nominating their handpicked
replacements."
A representative for Third Point declined to comment. A
Yahoo representative was not immediately available for comment.
Wall Street analysts have noted that Yahoo's failure to make
inroads in social networking has cost it market share.
In an effort to placate angry shareholders and avoid a proxy
fight, Yahoo announced in late March the appointment of three
new directors, and proposed to include one of Third Point's four
nominees on the board, as well as a second person acceptable to
both Yahoo and Third Point.
Loeb rejected the offer, and sent a letter to Yahoo CEO
Scott Thompson last Wednesday lambasting the company for
excluding shareholders from the board. The letter, and others
that Loeb has penned since September, can be viewed on the new
shareholder site.
Third Point is not the first money manager to launch a
website as part of a wider proxy battle to bring about
management changes. Investment firm Mount Kellett Capital
Management, for example, launched ShareholdersForBaja.com in
February as a tool in its battle with Baja Mining Corp.
"It's fairly common for a dissident to have a website in an
activist campaign these days," said Damien Park, a managing
partner of Hedge Fund Solutions, which tracks activist hedge
funds. "Third Point's is a little nicer than most I've
seen," he added.