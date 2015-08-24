Third Point settles with U.S. over 2011 Yahoo disclosures

Aug 24 Third Point LLC, the hedge fund firm run
by activist investor Daniel Loeb, has settled U.S. regulatory
charges that it failed to properly seek antitrust clearance
while it built a big stake in Yahoo Inc in 2011.
The settlement, announced on Monday by the U.S. Department
of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, resolves claims that
Third Point took five weeks too long to tell antitrust
regulators it planned an activist stake in Yahoo, after having
crossed a threshold requiring disclosure.
Third Point will not pay a fine but entered a five-year
agreement to make appropriate disclosures.
The FTC vote was 3-2, with the dissenting commissioners
saying the New York-based firm should not have been sanctioned.
A Third Point spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Act exempts investors who buy
up to 10 percent of a company's voting securities from
disclosing purchases made only for investment purposes.
U.S. regulators, however, said Third Point amassed Yahoo
shares in August and September 2011 with an eye toward finding a
new chief executive or taking one or more board seats, including
through a proxy battle if needed.
Regulators said Third Point began buying its shares on Aug.
8, 2011, and crossed the threshold for seeking HSR clearance two
days later. They said Third Point did not file for such
clearance until Sept. 16, 2011.
Loeb ultimately engineered the installation of current Yahoo
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to replace Carol Bartz.
He also won a board seat, which he relinquished in July 2013
when Third Point sold 40 million Yahoo shares to the Sunnyvale,
California-based company at a large profit.
Led by Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, the FTC majority found a
"significant public interest" in ensuring that investors follow
HSR rules that are enforced consistently and transparently.
"The public interest does not hinge on whether Third Point's
acquisitions of Yahoo stock were likely to produce any
competitive harm," the majority said.
The Republican dissenters, Maureen Ohlhausen and Joshua
Wright, said that "as a matter of prosecutorial discretion" no
punishment was warranted.
They said the majority's finding "is likely to chill
valuable shareholder advocacy" by subjecting transactions that
are "highly unlikely" to raise antitrust issues to heightened
disclosure requirements.
