COLUMN-Russia building nuclear reactors - and influence - around the globe

(Hannah Thoburn is a Eurasia analyst at the Foreign Policy
Initiative. She tweets on Russia and Ukraine at
@HannahThoburn.The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Hannah Thoburn
April 30 Russia has been notoriously brazen in
using state-owned companies as instruments of national power.
President Vladimir Putin's natural-gas wars with Belarus and
Ukraine made headlines and sometimes left substantial parts of
Europe in the cold. But Moscow's exploits in other
energy-related areas have been less noticed.
Recent revelations about the concerted Russian effort to buy
up uranium resources across the globe may change that. For
Moscow's state-owned nuclear-energy company, Rosatom, has made
successful inroads into markets around the world. It is Rosatom
- not France's Areva or the United States' Westinghouse - that
has 29 nuclear reactors in various stages of planning and
construction in more than a dozen countries, the largest number
of nuclear reactors being built internationally. In contrast,
Areva, though largely owned by the French state, has not sold
one reactor since 2007.
Much of Rosatom's success can be ascribed to the strong
support provided by the Russian government. Moscow recognized
roughly 10 to 15 years ago that Rosatom's work enables Russia to
add another energy-related means of extending its long-term
political influence throughout the world. Unlike oil or gas
projects, Russia's nuclear developments need not be in
neighboring countries or even in its region - a fact that
broadens the Kremlin's investment options.
Globe-trotting deals
The countries that Russia and its state-owned nuclear
company have signed agreements with in the past year are diverse
indeed. The most recent deal is with Jordan, a land-locked,
energy-poor Middle Eastern nation, which just agreed to have
Rosatom complete two nuclear reactors by 2022.
Less than a month before the Jordanian agreement, Putin
finalized a deal with Hungary for Rosatom to build and install
two reactors to the already existing Soviet-built plant at Paks
in south-central Hungary. The deal has come under intense
scrutiny from the European Union over the source of the nuclear
fuel, but looks set to go ahead.
Only days before the Hungary deal, Putin used his visit to
Egypt to conclude a preliminary agreement with Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Moscow is set to build Egypt's
first nuclear power plant, in the northern city of Alexandria.
In November, Russia signed a contract with Iran to build two
more reactors at the Bushehr site, where Russia has already
built one reactor that is now operational. The deal left open
the possibility of Rosatom building an additional four reactors
at a site yet to be determined.
India has long had a relationship with Rosatom, as New Delhi
has worked desperately over the past years to increase its
electricity production capacity. A Russian-built reactor came
online at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2013, a project
conceived under the Soviet regime. Another reactor is to begin
operation at Kudankulam later this year. Two more nuclear
reactors are planned for construction at the same site. When
Putin visited India in December 2014, the two governments
confirmed that their cooperation in the nuclear sector would
continue, with at least 10 more reactors planned in the coming
years.
In northern Finland, Rosatom has started preliminary work on
a site where a new nuclear plant is scheduled to come online in
2024. Turkey's first nuclear plant, also built by Rosatom, is
set to break ground this spring.
Rosatom is also looking toward Latin America. While Putin
was touring South America in July 2014, the Russian leader and
Argentine President Cristina Kirchner signed nuclear energy
cooperation agreements and in April 2015 agreed to have Rosatom
build a reactor at the Atucha-3 plant outside Buenos Aires. In
February 2015, Rosatom concluded an agreement with Brazil's
National Nuclear Energy Commission to provide supplies of
Molybdenium-99, an element used in many nonmilitary nuclear
applications.
Crucial Moscow support
So why, tender after tender, are Russia and Rosatom having
more success than Western nuclear firms? There are four key
reasons:
Favorable financing. Though Russia may be hurting for cash
because of international sanctions, Moscow is still willing to
undertake projects that promise long-term gains. The returns are
expected to be more than financial. The Putin regime sees these
projects as part of its national strategy. It is willing to
heavily subsidize Rosatom and also provide loans to countries
too poor to afford its products. These subsidies mean that
Rosatom can sell nuclear reactors at a far lower price than its
competitors.
Rosatom's Build, Own and Operate scheme. Many developing
countries are keen to develop nuclear power as a source of
comparatively cheap energy but are unable to raise the funds to
build reactors. In addition, they have neither the desire nor
the expertise to operate the reactors once they are built. The
build, own and operate deals remove these obstacles and put the
responsibility on the Russians. But they also hold the countries
hostage to Russian desires and demands. Under these
controversial deals, Russia and Rosatom provide nuclear fuel,
processing when it has been depleted, education for workers and
technicians, maintenance and installation of any needed
upgrades. Turkey's new plant at Akkuyu is the first set to be
built under these conditions.
Rosatom's relative freedom from governmental oversight. In
comparison to the world's other large companies engaged in
nuclear construction, Areva of France, Westinghouse of the
United States and TEPCO of Japan, Rosatom is not dissuaded from
building in certain countries. In contrast, U.S. companies are
prevented from building reactors in all but the 46 countries
with which the United States has already concluded so-called 123
Agreements on the sharing of nuclear expertise. Countries such
as Vietnam and Bangladesh, where Rosatom is building reactors,
are not on that list, effectively keeping U.S. companies from
even competing for those deals.
Deal sweeteners. In certain circumstances, a nuclear deal
with Russia is only part of a larger package. Vietnam's
collaboration with Russia, for example, has also allowed it to
purchase submarines and other military equipment from Moscow.
West versus Rosatom
For all these reasons, competing against Russia and Rosatom
has become increasingly difficult for Western corporations,
which are steadily falling behind.
France's Areva, for example, is in serious financial straits
and must address recent revelations of technological problems
with one of its reactor designs. Westinghouse is hamstrung by
Americans' reluctance to build new reactors. Foreign buyers
often want to see how the reactor models they decide to build
are running in a company's base, and Westinghouse has nothing to
show them. Japanese companies have been adversely affected by
the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant.
Meanwhile, Rosatom, backed by the full power of the Putin
government, is expanding its international reach and, in doing
so, widening the scope of Russian power. As it has begun to do
in other arenas - media and finance, for example - Europe and
the United States must identify and counter Russian influence in
the energy sphere.
Sooner or later, Washington's and Brussels' instinct to
ignore these challenges will not only seriously undermine
Western businesses, it will also cede to Russia the
international influence it so ardently seeks to purchase.
(Hannah Thoburn)