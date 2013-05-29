Thomas Cook agrees aircraft leasing deal with GECAS

LONDON May 29 Thomas Cook has agreed to
lease nine Airbus jets from General Electric's
aircraft leasing unit as part of its fleet renewal programme, it
said on Wednesday.
GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has agreed to acquire
six A321-200s from Airbus that Thomas Cook will lease from GECAS
for 144 months, the British travel firm said.
The 172-year old travel group expects to receive four of the
planes in the first quarter of 2015, with the remaining two
expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2015.
Thomas Cook also said it had agreed to lease an additional
three A321-200 aircraft from GECAS for 144 months at market
rates, with the first of the three set to be delivered in the
first quarter of 2015.