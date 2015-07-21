Fosun-backed Thomas Cook and Club Med to strengthen ties

LONDON, July 21 British holiday company Thomas
Cook and France-based Club Méditerranée said they would
look at sharing flights to destinations as part of a new plan
underpinned by their common Chinese shareholder Fosun
International.
Thomas Cook and Club Med on Tuesday launched a three-year
strategic partnership to cover Europe which would involve the
sale of Club Med holidays through Thomas Cook channels and could
lead to co-operation on flights.
The closer tie-up follows recent changes in both companies'
ownership.
Chinese conglomerate Fosun completed its takeover of Club
Med earlier this year. Then in March, it bought a 5 percent
stake in Thomas Cook as part of a deal which it said could lead
to greater collaboration between the two holiday firms.
The pair, which already have a relationship in France, said
that they would aim to achieve 100 million euros ($109
million)of sales of Club Med holidays through Thomas Cook
channels by 2018, a jump of 60 percent on current levels.
"This partnership aims to generate strong sales growth in
the European countries where Thomas Cook is present, a real
opportunity for both our groups," Club Med Chairman Henri
Giscard d'Estaing said.
Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel group and Europe's
no.2 holiday company behind TUI Group, will report its
third-quarter results on July 30, which are expected to indicate
the costs to the business of cancelling holidays in Tunisia
after an attack in June which killed 38 tourists.
($1 = 0.9208 euros)
