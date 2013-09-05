Parkway to buy Thomas Properties for about $1 bln in stock, debt

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sept 5 Parkway Properties Inc said it will buy Thomas Properties Group Inc for about $300 million in stock and the assumption of about $750 million of debt.
Parkway will pay Thomas Properties' shareholders 0.3822 shares for each share, valuing the deal at $6.26 per share, a premium of 10 percent to its closing on Wednesday.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook