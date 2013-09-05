版本:
2013年 9月 5日

Parkway to buy Thomas Properties for about $1 bln in stock, debt

Sept 5 Parkway Properties Inc said it will buy Thomas Properties Group Inc for about $300 million in stock and the assumption of about $750 million of debt.

Parkway will pay Thomas Properties' shareholders 0.3822 shares for each share, valuing the deal at $6.26 per share, a premium of 10 percent to its closing on Wednesday.

