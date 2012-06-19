Thomas Properties puts LA site on the block

| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 Thomas Properties Group Inc
has put a 24-acre development parcel of fully permitted
land next to the Los Angeles International Airport up for sale,
exiting the development business as it becomes a real estate
investment trust.
Thomas, based in Los Angeles, has hired Jones Lang LaSalle
Inc to market the property, known as Campus El Segundo.
The property has been subdivided to allow for the construction
of a mixture of commercial real estate, such as hotel, retail,
research and development, or office buildings.
"We are now on a path towards becoming a REIT, and
currently, as part of that migration, the sale of assets that
are not income-producing on a monthly basis are taking a lower
priority," Executive Vice President Thomas Ricci told Reuters.
A REIT is a tax structure available to companies that
generate most of their revenue in the form of mortgage receipts
or rent. In exchange for passing at least 90 percent of their
taxable income to shareholders, the companies are sheltered from
most income taxes but have very little left to focus on
development.
With interest rates low, shareholders are eager to invest in
REITs because of their naturally high dividends. Several
companies, including document storage company Iron Mountain Inc
and wireless communications site owner American Tower
Corp, are also opting to or have become REITs.
Jones Lang LaSalle expects the Los Angeles site to fetch
about $75 million and support commercial real estate worth ten
times that amount. Due to its size, location and potential for
development, Jones Lang LaSalle sees the property attracting
international investors.
Campus El Segundo is permitted for 1.825 million square feet
of development. The current development plan calls for
eight buildings. It also includes a sales and marketing office
next to the property at 800 Parkview Drive North, a
5,750-square-foot, two-story building, as well as naming rights
for an adjacent soccer complex. The property is accessible to
Interstates 105 and 405 and borders the Metro Rail Green Line.
Thomas installed roads and other infrastructure on the site
after a four-year battle with rival REIT Kilroy Realty Corp
ended in 2006. It was about to start construction of an
office building before it had a tenant, but shelved it in 2008
because of the recession.