Schlumberger explores sale of oilfield tools rental unit-sources

Oct 8 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, is exploring the sale of its
oilfield tools rental unit Thomas Tools, which could be valued
at more than $600 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
An auction is already underway for Thomas Tools, which has
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of around $80 million, the people said this week.
Private equity firms keen to buy the unloved divisions of
big conglomerates are among those that have shown interest in
Thomas Tools, the people said. Boutique investment firm PPHB is
advising Schlumberger on the sale process, one of the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the process
is confidential. A Schlumberger representative did not respond
to a request for comment while PPHB declined to comment.
New Iberia, Louisiana-based Thomas Tools is a provider of
oilfield rental tools, such as drill pipes, to energy
exploration companies.
Founded in 1961 as a downhole tool specialty company, Thomas
Tools was taken over by Houston, Texas-based Schlumberger in
2010 as part of its $11 billion acquisition of Smith
International Inc.
The market for companies that provide rental equipment to
the oilfield industry has become increasingly competitive, with
low barriers to entry for new participants offering less
sophisticated products, and customers unwilling to tie
themselves up in long-term contracts.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Light Tower Rentals,
a privately held peer of Thomas Tools, was exploring a sale that
could have valued it at around $700 million.
Light Tower Rentals subsequently pulled the sale process for
the entire company after it failed to meet its valuation
expectations and borrowed $330 million in July to refinance debt
and pay a dividend to its owners, private equity firm Clairvest
Group Inc and the company's management.
One month later, Light Tower Rentals announced it had sold
44.2 percent of the company's equity for $100 million to new
investors that included investment firms StepStone and
Constitution Capital Partners LLC.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)