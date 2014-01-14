版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Thompson Creek shares jump after upgrade

NEW YORK Jan 14 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc : * Shares jump 23 percent in premarket trading, bofa merrill upgrades to buy
